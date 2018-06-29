Easton slapped with $7M lawsuit in billboard debate Video

EASTON, Pa. - A billboard company is accusing the city of Easton of violating a contract that company officials claim cost them more than $7 million in revenue.

LVL Co. LLC filed a federal lawsuit this week against Easton, claiming the city failed to provide a reasonable location for a proposed digital billboard after city officials rejected a request for a billboard on the Wells Fargo building on Centre Square.

In August 2015, LVL purchased the assets of the company Pennsylvania Media, which included an earlier civil rights settlement regarding the placement of billboards, according to the breach of contract lawsuit filed on Tuesday.

City officials agreed to grant the company a site for a double-sided LED billboard along westbound Interstate 78. The city and LVL, which is affiliated with Adams Outdoor Advertising, entered into a lease agreement for the property, but the company deemed the site unacceptable, according to records.

Chief among those objections is the fact that billboards are not legally permitted on the site because of federal regulations regarding billboards and interstate highways.

LVL notified city officials in January 2017 that it would be looking for a new location, a move Easton's legal counsel rejected.

The company negotiated with developer Dennis Benner for the rights to erect a digital billboard on a building he owns on Centre Square.

Company officials in June 2017 met with Easton Mayor Sal Panto Jr. and city council to propose the new Centre Square location, which city officials rejected. The company argues the agreement reached with the city does not give Easton the right to reject an alernative site.

"Easton has the legislative power to approve the Centre Square site/location chosen by LVL as an alternaively acceptable site, but has refused to do so," according to the lawsuit.

City officials in January proposed other loations, all of which LVL rejected. In May, the mayor again rejected the the company's prefered Centre Square location.

In its lawsuit, LVL indicates that a double-sided LED billboard on I-78 could generate about $10.9 million in revneue over the life of a roughly 29-year lease.

By comparison, the company claims that a one-sided LED billboard overlooking Centre Square could generate $7.25 million in revenue over the life of its lease. The lawsuit does not indicate the proposed length of that lease.

LVL claims a breach of contract and accuses Easton of the "unconsitutional taking" of the company's property rights. LVL is asking for $7.25 million, attorney's fees and other damages. The alternate is for the city to take legislative action to approve the Centre Square site and pay the company's attorney's fees.