Easton slapped with $7M lawsuit in billboard debate
Company accuses city of breach of contract
EASTON, Pa. - A billboard company is accusing the city of Easton of violating a contract that company officials claim cost them more than $7 million in revenue.
LVL Co. LLC filed a federal lawsuit this week against Easton, claiming the city failed to provide a reasonable location for a proposed digital billboard after city officials rejected a request for a billboard on the Wells Fargo building on Centre Square.
In August 2015, LVL purchased the assets of the company Pennsylvania Media, which included an earlier civil rights settlement regarding the placement of billboards, according to the breach of contract lawsuit filed on Tuesday.
City officials agreed to grant the company a site for a double-sided LED billboard along westbound Interstate 78. The city and LVL, which is affiliated with Adams Outdoor Advertising, entered into a lease agreement for the property, but the company deemed the site unacceptable, according to records.
Chief among those objections is the fact that billboards are not legally permitted on the site because of federal regulations regarding billboards and interstate highways.
LVL notified city officials in January 2017 that it would be looking for a new location, a move Easton's legal counsel rejected.
The company negotiated with developer Dennis Benner for the rights to erect a digital billboard on a building he owns on Centre Square.
Company officials in June 2017 met with Easton Mayor Sal Panto Jr. and city council to propose the new Centre Square location, which city officials rejected. The company argues the agreement reached with the city does not give Easton the right to reject an alernative site.
"Easton has the legislative power to approve the Centre Square site/location chosen by LVL as an alternaively acceptable site, but has refused to do so," according to the lawsuit.
City officials in January proposed other loations, all of which LVL rejected. In May, the mayor again rejected the the company's prefered Centre Square location.
In its lawsuit, LVL indicates that a double-sided LED billboard on I-78 could generate about $10.9 million in revneue over the life of a roughly 29-year lease.
By comparison, the company claims that a one-sided LED billboard overlooking Centre Square could generate $7.25 million in revenue over the life of its lease. The lawsuit does not indicate the proposed length of that lease.
LVL claims a breach of contract and accuses Easton of the "unconsitutional taking" of the company's property rights. LVL is asking for $7.25 million, attorney's fees and other damages. The alternate is for the city to take legislative action to approve the Centre Square site and pay the company's attorney's fees.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Super Bowl MVP's book tour makes stop in Lehigh Valley
Eagles fans from all over the Lehigh Valley lined up inside the Barnes & Noble at the Lehigh Valley Mall Friday for a chance to meet their Superbowl MVP.Read More »
- Bangor man dies after motorcycle, tractor-trailer crash in Greenwich Twp.
- Giving a helping hand to man's best friend
- Easton slapped with $7M lawsuit in billboard debate
- Doctors warn of the dangers associated with extreme heat
- Prosecution calls jury 'courageous' in Daniel Clary guilty verdict
- Allentown man sentenced to up to 60 years in XBox killing
Latest From The Newsroom
- Heat and humidity continue to build as a likely extended heat wave is underway
- Fans say goodbye to iconic retailer Toys R Us
- Super Bowl MVP's book tour makes stop in Lehigh Valley
- Giving a helping hand to man's best friend
- Bucks County explosions suspect makes bail, is released
- Pawlowski co-defendant Scott Allinson sentenced to 27 months in prison
- Prosecution calls jury 'courageous' in Daniel Clary guilty verdict
- Updated LGBT videos shown at East Penn School District cause uproar
- Bangor man dies after motorcycle, tractor-trailer crash in Greenwich Twp.
- Berks County Coroner looks for next of kin for Laureldale man