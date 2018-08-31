Easton student athletes read to elementary kids

EASTON, Pa. - On the soccer field at Easton High School, the student athletes are showing off their skills.

Not just their athletic skills, but their reading skills.

The school district, along with Family Connection, invited two sets of students to the field. The little kids, pre-K through 5th grade, camped out on the field, while the big kids, the high schoolers, volunteered their time to read to them.

"People said 'yes' immediately," begins Tracy Piazza, the district's Director of Teaching & Learning K-5.

Junior Nashawn Johnson says it was an easy decision for him.

"Just to help out the kids, because I know I was younger and I always liked people to read to me and stuff like that," he smiled.

"They were talking to them about 'what did you learn in the book?' and 'what does that mean in your life?' So it's really helpful to have someone who's not the parent talking about those things," said mom of two, Laura Bachman.

Business leaders, non-profit groups, parents, even the band...

"They got everybody here today!" laughs Johnson.

...all on the same page.

"We want them to know that our high school kids and our kindergarten kids are all part of the same community," explained Piazza.

"Just to see them laugh and stuff, like, it's just to see the kids having fun," said Johnson.

Who doesn't love a good story?

"I was into it when they were reading the book," said young student Roman Phoenix.

Especially the ones still being written.

"It's really nice for the kids to be able to interact with older student athletes who can read to them and talk to them about what it's like to get older, and listen in school and behave well and follow their dreams," says Bachman.

