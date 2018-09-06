Easton tour shows off revitalization efforts to Gov. Wolf's administration

EASTON, Pa. - Easton city leaders showed off the city's revitalization efforts to members of Governor Wolf's administration on Thursday.

The downtown tour showed off some of the state-supported revitalization projects in Easton.

City leaders were also able to talk about what new projects they'd like help funding in the future.

Mayor Sal Panto led the tour and Pennsylvania's Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Dennis Davin got to take a look at the improvements state dollars are making around town.

"It's great for us to come out and look at areas like Easton that are really doing well, had some hard times but area really recreating themselves," said Davin.

Davin toured areas like the Easton Public Market, Simon Silk Mill and the former Days Inn lot which is set to be the new home of the expanded DaVinci Science Center.

"Obviously the state is a major player. They are contributing $20 million to that. Hopefully we get some more state grants for that as well," said Panto.

Mayor Panto also showed Davin sites for future redevelopment, like the former Black Diamond factory on the city's south side that would need state tax credits to get up and running.

"Money that the state invests in Easton is put to good use. Every dime has been invested and all the projects have been very successful. That's not the case throughout all the commonwealth, they may give money to a project that fails after a year," said Panto.

Davin says his stop in Easton is part of a series of city tours he's doing around the state to look at what works and what doesn't.

The secretary's visit was inspired by Easton's Main Street initiative being named the top-performing main street in the state this year.