Easy Eats: Poutine with a spin
It's back to school so we're back to Easy Eats!
Poutine is traditionally a Canadian dish where French fries are topped with a brown sauce and cheese curds, but Chef Mary Grube, culinary instructor at Northampton Community College and of Mary's Kitchen puts her own spin on the dish, inspired by her summer travels.
Mary’s Kitchen Greek “Poutine” with Roasted Fries, Thyme Gravy and Feta Cheese
Poutine Gravy:
1 tablespoon cornstarch
2 tablespoons water
4 tablespoons unsalted butter
1/4 cup unbleached all purpose flour, roasted
2 cups beef broth
1 1/2 cups chicken broth
1 spring fresh thyme
Pepper, to taste
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
2 pounds Russet potatoes (3-4 medium potatoes) cut into 1/2” wedges and roasted at 375° for 20 minutes
1/2 pound cooked shaved beef or thinly sliced London Broil, cooked (optional)
Minced fresh thyme to garnish
1 cup crumbled feta cheese
Directions
1. Prepare the gravy: In a small bowl, dissolve the cornstarch in the water and set aside.
2. In a large saucepan, melt the butter. Sift in the roasted the flour to the pot and cook, stirring regularly, for about 5 minutes, until the mixture turns golden brown.
3. Add the broths and thyme and bring to the boil, stirring with a whisk. Whisk in the cornstarch and simmer for 3 to 5 minutes or until the sauce thickens. Season with pepper to taste. Finish the sauce with 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce. Make ahead and re-warm or keep warm until your fries are ready.
4. To Plate the Poutine: Add your roasted fries and cooked beef to a large, clean bowl. Add a ladle of hot gravy to the bowl and using tongs, toss the fries in the gravy. Add more gravy, as needed to mostly coat the fries. Top with feta cheese, fresh, minced thyme and a dash of black pepper. Serve.
