Economic Impact Study results announced at opening of Lehigh Valley Auto Show

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Greater Lehigh Valley Auto Dealers Association executive director, Tom Kwiatek, announced the results of the association’s 2018 Economic Impact Study.

Highlights of the study included a 56 percent increase in dealership employment, a 95 percent increase in dealership employee compensation, a 115 percent increase in dealership state and local taxes, and an 86 percent increase in dealership sales since 2011.

Total jobs in the area attributable to new vehicle dealerships were 6,370, accounting for almost 15 percent of all retail employment in the area.

Total earnings for area residents attributable to dealership operations was $391.5 million.

The average number of jobs per dealership was 65, with an average payroll expense of $4.195 million, including benefits.

Dealers serviced an average of 19,100 vehicles and sold an average of almost 1,500 vehicles. Total federal, state and local taxes paid by dealerships were over $200 million on sales of $3.28 billion.

An average of $745,000 was spent in advertising, and as a group, dealers contributed $2.2 million to charitable causes.