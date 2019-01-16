Emmaus High School announces schedule changes due to flooding
EMMAUS, Pa. - Emmaus High School has announced schedule changes following flooding to the building in November.
According to the high school's website, Emmaus High School must recover instructional time required by the state of Pennsylvania. Only high school students will now have a full day of school on January 25, February 8 and May 10.
Those three days had previously been scheduled as early dismissal days.
The Emmaus High School graduation date of Sunday, June 9 will not be impacted and will remain as originally scheduled.
