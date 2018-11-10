Emmaus High School in final push to open Monday after flooding

EMMAUS, Pa. - Cleanup efforts continue at Emmaus High School.

The high school has been closed all week due to flooding. Crews will be working on restoration efforts throughout the weekend to try and get the school open by Monday.

While the cleanup efforts continue, Parkland school bus drivers have donated food as well as school supplies to students whose belongings got damaged when their lockers got flooded.

East Penn School District said in a Twitter post the bus drivers donated supplies:

Our hearts are full! Thank you to the @ParklandSchools bus drivers for sending over goodies for our staff and school supplies for our students. Heartfelt gestures like this will get us through our weekend push to get the building ready for Monday! @EHS_Hornets pic.twitter.com/MblGudTWRE — EPSD (@EastPennSD) November 10, 2018

The Parkland School District said they sent the supplies in a Twitter post:

Seeing the devastating flood that occurred at Emmaus High and the hard work that their staff had to do to get the building back in shape, Parkland bus drivers collected food for the clean-up staff and school supplies to help the students whose lockers were flooded. pic.twitter.com/rUZhHLaqvj — Parkland Schools (@ParklandSchools) November 9, 2018

East Penn School District website said in a post officials anticipate Emmaus High School will be running on a three-hour delay on Monday, Nov. 12.

Officials will confirm and provide more information including transportation, student schedules, and LCTI on Sunday.