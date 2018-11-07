Emmaus High School to be closed for rest of week

EMMAUS, Pa. - Emmaus High School will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 8 and Friday, Nov. 9, 2018.

The restoration process will continue throughout the weekend.

Please note the following cancellations: World Languages Honor Society Induction Ceremony scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 8 has been canceled. Students will receive their certificates in class upon return. Broadway Night scheduled for Friday, Nov. 9 has also been canceled. Picture retake day has been rescheduled for Nov. 19 and Saturday's Kid's Science Camp has been rescheduled for Dec. 1.

Pending acceptable air quality results, officials anticipate classes will resume on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. Teachers are suggesting students check Google Classroom for any classroom communications.

School officials will update students and families on Sunday with confirmation and logistical information regarding Monday's schedule.