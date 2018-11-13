Emmaus High School welcomes students back after flooding

EMMAUS, Pa. - Restoration crews were still in Emmaus High School on Monday, working hard to repair major flood damage done 10 days ago.

The only difference was students were there too after they started on a three-hour delay Monday.

"It was fine. Smelled like Home Depot. But the floors were a little messed up," said sophomore Cecilia Quintila.

Water came rushing into the first floor of the building after leaves and debris clogged drains on Macungie Avenue. Major damage was done to the main office, auxiliary gym, wrestling room, and 40 classrooms. Crews were getting a lot of work done, but 16 classrooms were still unusable.

"I think it was confusing for some people because a lot of people had to change and they didn't know where everything was or the new rooms they had to go to," said sophomore Katelyn Bachmann.

East Penn School District officials moved classes around, but there were places in the school which had tiles pulled up and a hallway had caution tape across it.

"Honestly I was surprised. It was like really clean, more than I thought it would be," said junior Donavyn Vega.

Students had mixed emotions about being back in class after a week off. They say it was business as usual, once they knew exactly where to go.

"It's kind of tough to go back. The break was nice, but I was getting kind of bored," said senior Jimmy Ciminelli.