Emmaus High School welcomes students back after flooding
EMMAUS, Pa. - Restoration crews were still in Emmaus High School on Monday, working hard to repair major flood damage done 10 days ago.
The only difference was students were there too after they started on a three-hour delay Monday.
"It was fine. Smelled like Home Depot. But the floors were a little messed up," said sophomore Cecilia Quintila.
Water came rushing into the first floor of the building after leaves and debris clogged drains on Macungie Avenue. Major damage was done to the main office, auxiliary gym, wrestling room, and 40 classrooms. Crews were getting a lot of work done, but 16 classrooms were still unusable.
"I think it was confusing for some people because a lot of people had to change and they didn't know where everything was or the new rooms they had to go to," said sophomore Katelyn Bachmann.
East Penn School District officials moved classes around, but there were places in the school which had tiles pulled up and a hallway had caution tape across it.
"Honestly I was surprised. It was like really clean, more than I thought it would be," said junior Donavyn Vega.
Students had mixed emotions about being back in class after a week off. They say it was business as usual, once they knew exactly where to go.
"It's kind of tough to go back. The break was nice, but I was getting kind of bored," said senior Jimmy Ciminelli.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Straight No Chaser coming to Easton in December
The Atlantic Records recording group will return to the State Theatre in Easton for two shows on Saturday, Dec. 8.Read More »
- World War I veterans memorial moved to own podium
- Emmaus High School welcomes students back after flooding
- 2nd lawsuit filed against the Diocese of Allentown
- East Coast volunteers heading west to help with wildfires
- Allentown firefighters respond to reported oil sheen on Lehigh River
- Lawsuit alleges Diocese returned pedophile Carbon County priest to service
Latest From The Newsroom
- Lawsuit alleges Diocese returned pedophile Carbon County priest to service
- New Straight No Chaser coming to Easton in December
- New World War I veterans memorial moved to own podium
- New Emmaus High School welcomes students back after flooding
- 2nd lawsuit filed against the Diocese of Allentown
- Reading man lives a life of rhythm
- Fire ripped through row home, couple escape through window
- Company sells land to be developed as shopping center
- Positive Parenting: Drawing girl power in the sciences
- Popular restaurant finds 2nd home in Allentown