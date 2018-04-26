ESSA Bank & Trust leases space in Allentown's Tower 6

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - ESSA Bank & Trust has signed a lease for retail and office space in Tower 6, the Class A building at 6th and Hamilton Streets.

City Center Investment Corp., the real estate development company revitalizing downtown Allentown, announced the bank will occupy ground-floor space in the Tower, which will officially open May 3.

Tower 6 stands 180 feet tall and offers street views from floors two through five and 360-degree views from floors six through 12, according to a news release.

Additional tenants of the 145,000 square foot building include Merrill Lynch, Avantor, Talen, CrossAmerica Partners and more.