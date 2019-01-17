ESU awarded nearly $29,000 grant

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - East Stroudsburg University has received a grant of $28,970 through the 2018-19 Governor’s It’s On Us PA grant program from the Governor’s office and the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

These funds will be used for initiatives such as training programs for university staff and student members of Step Up!, required programs for new students about consent, and awareness campaigns. Funding will also be used to purchase an online data management system.

The system will help create its own online reporting form for sexual assault and intimate partner violence.

This is second year ESU has received It’s On Us PA grant funding. Governor Tom Wolf launched the “It’s On Us PA” campaign on January 29, 2016, inviting education leaders and all Pennsylvanians to play a role in ending sexual violence on college campuses.

The Governor’s It’s On Us PA Grant program aims to support postsecondary institutions’ efforts to create campus environments in which all community members are informed, active bystanders working together to end sexual violence, and where survivors are able to access the rights, resources, and accommodations afforded to them through state and federal law.