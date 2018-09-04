Ex-Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski scheduled to be sentenced in October
A new date has been set for the hearing
PHILADELPHIA - A new date has been set for the sentencing of former Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski.
He is now scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 23 at 9 a.m., according to court documents.
The hearing had been set for Sept. 5 but was postponed last week because of "motions that need to be discussed," according to Pawlowski's attorney, Jack McMahon.
A federal jury convicted Pawlowski in March of rigging city contracts to benefit his campaign donors.
He was found guilty of 47 federal counts in the federal corruption case.
Pre-sentencing paperwork filed Aug. 27 by prosecutors recommends Pawlowski serve 155 to 188 months in jail.
A memorandum filed Aug. 22 asks the court to consider Pawlowski's character and history.
A new date has been set for the sentencing of former Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski.
