Ex-Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski scheduled to be sentenced in October

PHILADELPHIA - A new date has been set for the sentencing of former Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski.

He is now scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 23 at 9 a.m., according to court documents.

The hearing had been set for Sept. 5 but was postponed last week because of "motions that need to be discussed," according to Pawlowski's attorney, Jack McMahon.

A federal jury convicted Pawlowski in March of rigging city contracts to benefit his campaign donors.

He was found guilty of 47 federal counts in the federal corruption case.

Pre-sentencing paperwork filed Aug. 27 by prosecutors recommends Pawlowski serve 155 to 188 months in jail.

A memorandum filed Aug. 22 asks the court to consider Pawlowski's character and history.