Family holds balloon release, vigil for Ohio homicide victim

EASTON, Pa. - An Easton family is remembering a young family member who died in Ohio.

The DeRohn family held a balloon release and vigil at the playground on Elm Street in Easton Wednesday night.

They're remembering 2-year-old Kaija DeRohn who was found unresponsive in a home in Canton, Ohio last weekend.

A 38-year-old man is facing murder charges in connection with the case.

The boy's mother is originally from Easton. She was living in Ohio with her son.