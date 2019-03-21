Family holds balloon release, vigil for Ohio homicide victim
EASTON, Pa. - An Easton family is remembering a young family member who died in Ohio.
The DeRohn family held a balloon release and vigil at the playground on Elm Street in Easton Wednesday night.
They're remembering 2-year-old Kaija DeRohn who was found unresponsive in a home in Canton, Ohio last weekend.
A 38-year-old man is facing murder charges in connection with the case.
The boy's mother is originally from Easton. She was living in Ohio with her son.
