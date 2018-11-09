FedEx opens megahub in time for holidays

ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - 79 percent of Americans shop online. They click and a package arrives at their door.

"At the end of the day this is the reality of the world that we live in," said Becky Bradley, Lehigh Valley Planning Commission executive director.

Which is why FedEx saw the need for a new megahub right off Airport Road. FedEx Ground cut the ribbon on its mega-hub in Northampton County today.

"It's like the mega center of movement of ecommerce throughout the eastern corridor of the United States," said Scott Burns, the regional vice-president of FedEx.

5 years and $335 million later, the 850,000 square-foot warehouse is up and running for the holiday season.

"From the early days when FedEx talked about doing this, we already started to get inquiries from manufacturers and retailers who want to be close to this," said Don Cunningham, Lehigh Valley economic development corporation CEO.

They're filling a thousand positions here to get ready.

"That will get us through the month of December. Post peak, January, we'll hang onto a majority of those employees if not all of them," said Burns.

Which begs the question: "What does that mean for the traffic already going through the area?" said Bradley.

"We've invested a lot of money with improving the roads," said Burns.

$40 million to be exact. An additional five came from the Lehigh Valley Commission and PennDOT.

"We're gonna be working with PennDOT to add another lane on Airport Road," said Bradley.

And since online shopping doesn't look to be slowing down anytime soon, expect this facility to expand.

"It has the ability to be the largest as long as we keep growing. Which we plan on doing," said Burns.