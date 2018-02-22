FERC responds to numerous PennEast rehearing requests
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has announced its response to multiple PennEast rehearing requests.
It says the rehearing of the Commission's order is granted for the 'limited purpose of further consideration.'
Many groups submitted requests to the Commission, challenging its granted approval for the 115-mile pipeline, which is proposed to stretch from the Poconos to Trenton, New Jersey. FERC says its decision was based on the timely requests for the rehearing.
