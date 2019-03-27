Lehigh Valley

Fire breaks out at Seemsville Pub & Grille

Posted: Mar 27, 2019 11:43 AM EDT

Updated: Mar 27, 2019 12:37 PM EDT

Fire breaks out at Seemsville Pub & Grille

ALLEN TWP., Pa. - Firefighters from at least eight departments in the Lehigh Valley responded to a blaze at the Seemsville Pub & Grille Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported around 10 a.m. at the restaurant on Seemsville and Old Carriage roads in Allen Township, Northampton County.

The fire was reported as fully-involved and multiple tanker trucks were brought to the scene. After the initial fire was knocked down, firefighters continued putting out hot spots.

Residents in the area said they saw smoke coming from the back of the building.

Firefighters were focusing on the roof, back of the restaurant and second story.

A woman was taken to the hospital with injuries that do not appear life threatening, according to crews at the scene.

The outside of the building did not appear too damaged but many windows were broken and the inside appeared heavily damaged.

