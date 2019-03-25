Fire burns barn in North Whitehall

NORTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Fire tore through a barn in North Whitehall Township, Lehigh County late Sunday night.

Flames broke out just before 11 p.m. on Clearview Road.

Crews headed to the scene said they could see the glow of the fire from Route 145.

The barn was completely charred. Initial reports indicated the barn was full of equipment.

No injuries were reported, officials said.

The fire chief and a fire marshal were at the scene investigating into the early morning hours.