First-ever Latin Restaurant Week begins

EASTON, Pa. - Lovers of Latin food should head to Easton next week.

Eight Easton-area restaurants will be taking part in the first-ever Latin Restaurant Week. A spin-off of the annual Easton Restaurant Week, the small businesses will offer pre-fixed lunch and dinner menus, so customers can sample the best of what they have to offer.

Restaurant owner Manuel Fresneda co-organized the event. He says it's important to highlight the growing variety of food available in Easton.

"It's community. The difference from many other places, we have a great community in Easton and everybody knows everybody,” Fresneda said.

Latin Restaurant Week starts on Tuesday Nov. 13 and runs through Sunday Nov. 18. You can find more information about Latin Restaurant week at www.eastonrestaurantweek.com.