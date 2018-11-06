Flooding leaves Emmaus High School closed through Thursday
EMMAUS, Pa. - The East Penn School District announced Emmaus High School will remain closed through Tuesday and Wednesday as restoration teams continue extracting carpet, drywall, and other materials that were soaked by Friday's storm waters.
In an email sent to parents the district explained that the company RestoreCore placed more than 400 utility fans, industrial dehumidifiers, and drying systems throughout the lower level of the building -- working to dry out the main office, auxiliary gym, wrestling room and 40 classrooms hit by the flooding.
"I don't know that we've ever seen anything quite like that," said David Trexler.
Trexler has two students in the high school and also lives across the street. He and his family watched as the water rushed in Friday night.
"The rivers of water coming down our street and Macungie Avenue and of course everything runs down hill and it ends up right there in the high school," he said.
"It was just insane seeing all that water," his daughter Lily Trexler said.
All that water had nowhere to go, according to Borough Manager Shane Pepe.
"The streams were backed right up into the storm pipes because the rain was so hard it was knocking the leaves right off the trees, we were out cleaning as it was raining and we couldn't keep up with it," Pepe said.
Pepe says borough rain gages measured four and a half inches of rain in three hours.
"Even from hurricanes in recent past we haven't seen that amount of water that quickly," he said.
As the cleanup continues -- Emmaus high schoolers and their families are trying to figure out what to do with these unexpected 'flood days' and what they'll mean for the rest of the school year.
"The immediate reaction was 'oh great no school,' but they know they'll have to make it up at some point so I think they'd rather be there actually than be at home," Trexler said.
In an update posted on the East Penn School District's website, the district said it's requesting an attendance waiver from the Pennsylvania Department of Education for the days missed, in "light of the school emergency closings."
