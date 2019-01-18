Forks Township bans oversized vehicles in residential areas
EASTON, Pa. - Oversized vehicles can no longer be parked in residential areas in Forks Township.
By unanimous vote Thursday night, township supervisors amended the vehicle code to prohibit certain vehicles from residential areas. The prohibited vehicles are trucks or truck tractors weighing more than 11,000 pounds and dual-wheel motor homes, buses, truck campers and recreational trailers that are wider than 7 feet, higher than 9 feet, and longer than 30 feet.
Violators face a penalty of $25 a day and costs of prosecution.
Exceptions to the amended vehicle code include emergency or authorized vehicles, vehicles engaged momentarily for unloading or loading property or passengers, vehicles of service, and delivery companies and contractors between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
The action was the result of residents who attended the board’s Nov. 1 workshop meeting to voice concerns about commercial trucks parked in residential areas.
Supervisor Ed Moore said the amendment was a good way to solve the issue.
