Forks Township reindeer farm closes for business

FORKS TWP., Pa. - For Vince Zarate, every day had felt like Christmas. Since 2012, his Z Arch Barn in Forks Township has been home to reindeer.

However, five months before the big day, Zarate is feeling different.

"Feeling sorry and hurt," he said. "I feel like I'm letting people down."

Each December since 2012 his reindeer and farm have played the part of the North Pole with his wife Deb standing in for Mrs. Claus.

This year, Santa's pit stop is more of a bypass. The reindeer won't be put on display.

Zarate is closing the business.

"My basic fear is I could wake up on any morning, have a knock on my door and say you can't move your reindeer, you can't sell them, you are quarantined for five years," he said.

The issue is Chronic Wasting Disease.

If it's found on a wild animal within a 10-mile radius, the game commission can prevent Zarate from taking his reindeer on the road, which would cripple his business.

Over the weekend, he made the gut-wrenching decision.

"On Saturday, I made a text message at one o'clock. All of the animals were spoken for by six o'clock," he said.

Zarate said he can't afford even a temporary shutdown.

"They're going to other places that do what I do but are far enough away that they don't have to worry about it right now," he added.

Even on a hot September day, it's a cold feeling at Z Arch Barn farm.