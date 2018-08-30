Former Allentown mayor seeks to remain free on bail during appeal

69 News

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Former Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski is seeking to remain free on bail while he appeals his conviction on dozens of corruption charges.

Pawlowski's motion comes ahead of his sentencing next Wednesday.

Prosecutors are asking the judge to sentence Pawlowski to about 13 to 15 years behind bars for his roles in various pay-to-play schemes.

In a motion filed on Thursday by Pawlowski attorney Jack McMahon, he argues the former mayor should remain free during his appeal because Pawlowski does not present a flight risk and has complied with with all bail terms ever since his indictment.