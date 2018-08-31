Former Allentown mayor's sentencing postponed

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Former Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski's sentencing hearing has been postponed.

Attorney Jack McMahon's office confirmed the sentencing that was scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 5 was postponed and said it is because of motions that need to be discussed.

A teleconference will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 4 at 12 p.m. to discuss a new sentencing date.

Pawlowski posted on Facebook Friday afternoon and apologized for any inconvenience it may cause those who were going to support him and his family.