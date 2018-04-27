Lehigh Valley

Former LV state rep. sentenced in latest DUI conviction

Joe Brennan will spend at least 7 months in prison

Posted: Apr 27, 2018 12:16 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 27, 2018 05:26 PM EDT

Former LV state rep. sentenced in latest DUI conviction

EASTON, Pa. - A former state representative twice found guilty for driving under the influence will spend at least seven months in state prison for his latest DUI conviction.

Northampton County Judge Stephen Baratta on Friday agreed to sentence Joseph Brennan to state intermediate punishment after the 54-year-old pleaded guilty in March to a single misdemeanor count of DUI.

Brennan is scheduled to report to county prison 9 a.m. Monday, where he will be taken to either Graterford or Camp Hill prison to be evaluated by the state department of corrections. Under the SIP program, prison officials will conduct a thorough drug and alcohol evaluation and risk assessment.

Defense attorney Joseph Yannuzzi said after the brief hearing that the program is geared toward defendants with drug and alcohol issues. Brennan is facing another DUI charge in Dauphin County, and Yannuzzi told the judge Brennan’s attorney in that case was waiting for the outcome of the Northampton County charges before proceeding.

Brennan, who is also a former Northampton County councilman, has been arrested for drunk driving in 2011, 2012 and 2017. He was arrested in Dauphin County in March 2017, about a month after he was suspected of driving drunk in Bethlehem Township.

“How many times do I have to see Joe Brennan? I’m getting tired of seeing him,” Baratta said as Brennan approached the bench.

The SIP program is a two-year flat sentence that will see Brennan serve less prison time than a standard 1- to 5-year DUI sentence, according to Yannuzzi. Brennan will serve seven months in state prison, four of which are spent in a therapeutic community, he said.

A minimum of six months will be spent in intensive outpatient treatment with the balance of the sentence being served in “supervised reintegration into the community” or essentially a type of probation.

Yannuzzi said Brennan will also be eligible for this type of sentence in Dauphin County. He has been free on $5,000 unsecured bail since his March 2017 arrest. The judge on Friday formally revoked his bail ahead of Brennan’s report date Monday morning.

Brennan acknowledged his long-time struggles with alcohol addiction following his first two arrests.
Bethlehem Township police were dispatched to Brennan’s mother’s home on Feb. 10, 2017, to assist township EMS with a man lying in the driveway. Paramedics told police they had found him laying behind the car with the trunk ajar and his car keys and a shopping bag nearby, according to court records.

Police observed wet tire tracks in the driveway, leading officers to believe the car had just pulled into the driveway. Brennan was taken to St. Luke's Hospital Anderson Campus for medical treatment, where he refused to give blood. Medical staff had taken a blood sample, and township police secured a search warrant for all medical records and blood samples from the hospital visit.

Court records show Brennan's blood-alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit.

