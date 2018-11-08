Foster kids in need of winter coats
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Liz Kidney says being a foster mom is one of the most rewarding things she has done.
Kidney has fostered four kids and hopes to adopt one of them. She says, at times, being a foster mom is challenging.
"I don't think people realize that when people come into foster care, so all four of the children who have been in my home, they came with what was on them," said Kidney.
Salvation Children Services says that is a common situation for many foster kids. So foster parents must outfit entire wardrobes for one if not more foster kids.
That's why each year, 69 News and the Salvation Army team up for the 69-WFMZ-TV coat drive. Last year, 800 coats were donated.
The kids get their coats at a Christmas party. Kidney says her kids were very excited to pick out their own coats, which do more than keep them warm in cold weather.
"It's giving kids an opportunity to choose what they want. To give them voice, even if it's a little tiny way they actually get to have some voice," said Kidney.
The Salvation Army says it needs coats in all sizes from infant to adult. The coats should be new or gently used.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
No tax increase slated for Salisbury in 2019 budget
As opposed to the notable 11.3 percent increase in 2018, Salisbury Township's budget for next year calls for no tax increase. The document will be available for public inspection Nov. 9, both online and at the municipality's office.Read More »
- 1 victim identified in fatal Lehigh Township crash
- Bethlehem Planning Commission split on plan to turn a house into a financial office
- Students come together to present birthday gift to classmate
- Foster kids in need of winter coats
- Lafayette College dorm plan gets preliminary approval
- Diocese of Allentown to create compensation program for clergy abuse survivors
Latest From The Newsroom
- 1 victim identified in fatal Lehigh Township crash
- Diocese of Allentown to create compensation program for clergy abuse survivors
- Quakertown School Board ponders meeting changes
- Man in custody after crashing into Douglass Township home
- Sears at Berkshire Mall closing
- No tax increase slated for Salisbury in 2019 budget
- Reading police name suspect in North Ninth Street fatal shooting
- Bethlehem Planning Commission split on plan to turn a house into a financial office
- Solid quarter reported by EnerSys
- New Jersey man arrested in relation to string of Hackettstown incidents