Foster kids in need of winter coats

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Liz Kidney says being a foster mom is one of the most rewarding things she has done.

Kidney has fostered four kids and hopes to adopt one of them. She says, at times, being a foster mom is challenging.

"I don't think people realize that when people come into foster care, so all four of the children who have been in my home, they came with what was on them," said Kidney.

Salvation Children Services says that is a common situation for many foster kids. So foster parents must outfit entire wardrobes for one if not more foster kids.

That's why each year, 69 News and the Salvation Army team up for the 69-WFMZ-TV coat drive. Last year, 800 coats were donated.

The kids get their coats at a Christmas party. Kidney says her kids were very excited to pick out their own coats, which do more than keep them warm in cold weather.

"It's giving kids an opportunity to choose what they want. To give them voice, even if it's a little tiny way they actually get to have some voice," said Kidney.

The Salvation Army says it needs coats in all sizes from infant to adult. The coats should be new or gently used.