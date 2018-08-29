Lehigh Valley

Founder of #MeToo movement to speak at Lafayette College

By:

Posted: Aug 29, 2018 01:12 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 29, 2018 04:06 PM EDT

EASTON, Pa. - The founder of the #MeToo movement is scheduled to speak at Lafayette College in Easton.

Tarana Burke will speak on Wednesday, Sept. 5 from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. in Colton Chapel.

The #MeToo hashtag campaign emerged for survivors of sexual assault and harassment to unite and speak out.

Burke spoke at the 2018 Lehigh Valley Women's Summit earlier this summer, saying she started the movement to help middle school girls in the community where she was working.

As a survivor of sexual violence she says at 14 she wanted to be a social justice leader and also let women out there know they are not alone.

Then it went viral with other women who are victims of sexual violence.

Continue Reading

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

This Week's Circulars

STORMCENTER UPDATE

There are 3 closings or delays active.

WEATHER ALERTS

AQA: Mercer

Lehigh Valley News

Allentown Hourly Forecast

11:19 PM

  • W 3 mph
  • 27°
  • 74%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Lehigh Valley Regional

Founder of #MeToo movement to speak at Lafayette College
Alex J. Udowenko via CNN

Founder of #MeToo movement to speak at Lafayette College

Schools dismiss early due to extreme heat

Schools dismiss early due to extreme heat

State police, divers investigate car found in Delaware River
69 News

State police, divers investigate car found in Delaware River

Bethlehem man dies from hyperthermia

Bethlehem man dies from hyperthermia

Police: Phony cop tries to make traffic stop in Lehigh County

Police: Phony cop tries to make traffic stop in Lehigh County

166th Allentown Fair underway

166th Allentown Fair underway

Palmer supervisors give nod to assisted living facility
69 News

Palmer supervisors give nod to assisted living facility

Hanover Twp. to advertise proposed fireworks ordinances

Hanover Twp. to advertise proposed fireworks ordinances

Allen Township warns residents of potential fake mailers
69 News

Allen Township warns residents of potential fake mailers

A food truck James Bond would approve of

A food truck James Bond would approve of

Lehigh Township supervisors to hold meeting on proposed maintenance building
69 News

Lehigh Township supervisors to hold meeting on proposed maintenance building

Palmer Township's Tracy Elementary receives $10 million of upgrades

Palmer Township's Tracy Elementary receives $10 million of upgrades

IronPigs sweep major IL awards

IronPigs sweep major IL awards

Great Truck and Tractor Pull returns to Allentown fair

Great Truck and Tractor Pull returns to Allentown fair

Food Truck Tuesdays: Licensed to Grill

Food Truck Tuesdays: Licensed to Grill

VIDEO: Food Truck Tuesdays: Licensed 2 Grill

VIDEO: Food Truck Tuesdays: Licensed 2 Grill

VIDEO: Palmer Township's Tracy Elementary receives $10 million of upgrades

VIDEO: Palmer Township's Tracy Elementary receives $10 million of upgrades

Allentown School District gears up for new school year

Allentown School District gears up for new school year

VIDEO: Allentown School District gears up for new school year

VIDEO: Allentown School District gears up for new school year

VIDEO: Great Truck and Tractor Pull returns to Allentown fair

VIDEO: Great Truck and Tractor Pull returns to Allentown fair

Great Allentown Fair kicks off Tuesday night

Great Allentown Fair kicks off Tuesday night

Lehigh Valley schools make adjustments to keep athletes safe in heat

Lehigh Valley schools make adjustments to keep athletes safe in heat

VIDEO: Lehigh Valley schools face heat advisory on second day of school

VIDEO: Lehigh Valley schools face heat advisory on second day of school

Airport authority board forging ahead with long-term development plans
69 News

Airport authority board forging ahead with long-term development plans

Crews to spray for mosquitoes in Northampton County
image from RAL

Crews to spray for mosquitoes in Northampton County

Whitehall man armed with box cutter charged with robbing dollar store

Whitehall man armed with box cutter charged with robbing dollar store

Drug arrest turns up heroin, meth, cocaine inside phony lint roller

Drug arrest turns up heroin, meth, cocaine inside phony lint roller

Massachusetts man allegedly sexually assaults boy under his care

Massachusetts man allegedly sexually assaults boy under his care

Fugitive sex offender arraigned after capture at the border

Fugitive sex offender arraigned after capture at the border

Upper Saucon hears residents again regarding Haring tract
69 News

Upper Saucon hears residents again regarding Haring tract

Wilson mayor suggests rental moratorium

Wilson mayor suggests rental moratorium

Catasauqua considers increasing pay of part-time police officers

Catasauqua considers increasing pay of part-time police officers

Bethlehem City Council to hear consumer fireworks legislation

Bethlehem City Council to hear consumer fireworks legislation

VIDEO: DeSales to change building names after grand jury report

VIDEO: DeSales to change building names after grand jury report

Billy's Downtown Diner in Easton gets ready for customers

Billy's Downtown Diner in Easton gets ready for customers

VIDEO: Billy's Downtown Diner in Easton to open at end of September

VIDEO: Billy's Downtown Diner in Easton to open at end of September

Former Allentown mayor may face up to 15 years imprisonment

Former Allentown mayor may face up to 15 years imprisonment

Priest named in grand jury report worked for Youth Education in the Arts

Priest named in grand jury report worked for Youth Education in the Arts

Bethlehem man allegedly exposes himself from behind the wheel

Bethlehem man allegedly exposes himself from behind the wheel

Organizers prepare for opening of the Allentown Fair

Organizers prepare for opening of the Allentown Fair

VIDEO: Allentown Fair to open Tuesday

VIDEO: Allentown Fair to open Tuesday

VIDEO: Priest named in grand jury report worked for Youth Education in the Arts

VIDEO: Priest named in grand jury report worked for Youth Education in the Arts

Police allegedly recover stolen handgun after nightclub tussle
69 News

Police allegedly recover stolen handgun after nightclub tussle

State police allege Lehigh County woman runs over boyfriend ... twice
69 News

State police allege Lehigh County woman runs over boyfriend ... twice

Police: Easton man stabs door, runs into traffic

Police: Easton man stabs door, runs into traffic

Mold delays start of school in area districts

Mold delays start of school in area districts

Diocese refers new information on charged priest to DA

Diocese refers new information on charged priest to DA

New details about charged priest emerge

New details about charged priest emerge

IronPigs take down RailRiders, 5-3

IronPigs take down RailRiders, 5-3

Suspension of local football team creates polarizing response

Suspension of local football team creates polarizing response