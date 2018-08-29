Founder of #MeToo movement to speak at Lafayette College
EASTON, Pa. - The founder of the #MeToo movement is scheduled to speak at Lafayette College in Easton.
Tarana Burke will speak on Wednesday, Sept. 5 from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. in Colton Chapel.
The #MeToo hashtag campaign emerged for survivors of sexual assault and harassment to unite and speak out.
Burke spoke at the 2018 Lehigh Valley Women's Summit earlier this summer, saying she started the movement to help middle school girls in the community where she was working.
As a survivor of sexual violence she says at 14 she wanted to be a social justice leader and also let women out there know they are not alone.
Then it went viral with other women who are victims of sexual violence.
