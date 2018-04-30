Free VIN-etching event in Whitehall Township

cylonka Bsg/SXC

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Motorists will have the opportunity to attend a free Vehicle Identification Number etching event in May to help protect their vehicles from being stolen, according to Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin.

The event is held by the Lehigh County Auto Theft and Insurance Fraud Task Force and will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Whitehall Township Public Works Building.

All vehicle owners in Lehigh County are welcome to attend.

But what is VIN-etching?

It's the process of chemically etching a vehicle's identification number on all windows and sunroofs.

Officials say if someone steals a VIN-etched vehicle, he or she will have to replace all the windows or deface the glass to remove the etching so the vehicle cannot be identified as stolen.