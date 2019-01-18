Fundraiser to be held during upcoming Easton/Phillipsburg wrestling match

The rivalry between Easton and Phillipsburg runs deep.

However longtime friends, Yvette Day of New Jersey, and Tammy Santiago of Forks Township, are crossing state lines and teaming up for the same goal: Helping Easton guidance counselor Mary Dorrler.

"She has done so much for so many people. To be going through this is something she should not be doing alone," Santiago said.

In December, Dorrler, a mother of two, who lives in New Jersey but works in Easton, was diagnosed with stage-4 liver cancer.

"Just trying to figure out what's going to happen and where we're going to go from here," she said through tears.

During the January 30 wrestling match, a tricky tray fundraiser will be held. It's aimed at raising money for Dorrier's medical bills.

"With the big rivalry going on, we both talked about it and we are like Easton, Pburg wrestling match, a captive audience," Santiago said.

Day and Santiago have been on a winning team before. The pair raised money helping Day's son beat cancer a few years ago. Now, each is hoping the winner of the anticipated upcoming match won't be found on the mat.

"The match is the match. But if you can do something on top of it, it's a no brainer to bring everyone together on one page for one night and this is the stage to do it," Day added.

For more info you can email Santiago at Tammyd3mobile@gmail.com.