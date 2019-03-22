Geaker's Tacos, Caribbean Noodles coming to Lehigh Valley Zoo this year

SCHNECKSVILLE, Pa. - Two new food stands are coming to the Lehigh Valley Zoo this year.

Geaker’s Tacos will operate out of the Zoo's concession stand to bring tacos, burgers, milkshakes, steak sandwiches and more to zoo guests.

The restaurant will also serve hot dogs and sides such as pierogis, fried pickles, fried mac and cheese and a variety of loaded fries. Geaker’s will be open daily from April 1 through October 31.

Geaker’s is a family-owned restaurant that has been in Bethlehem since 2001.

They also have two food trucks that visit multiple fairs and festivals every weekend in the region.

A Caribbean Noodles stand will bring Yaki Soba noodles and fresh-cut vegetables to the zoo.

The noodles are offered with the choice of two Caribbean style sauces. While they cater to vegans and vegetarians, guests have the option to add teriyaki chicken or island seasoned shrimp to their noodles.

Caribbean Noodles has operated a food truck at fairs and festivals in our region. The food will be made in front of guests from large cooking woks.

Both Geaker’s and Caribbean Noodles will seek to reduce one- time use plastics.

Starting April 1, the zoo will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.