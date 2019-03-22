Geaker's Tacos, Caribbean Noodles coming to Lehigh Valley Zoo this year
SCHNECKSVILLE, Pa. - Two new food stands are coming to the Lehigh Valley Zoo this year.
Geaker’s Tacos will operate out of the Zoo's concession stand to bring tacos, burgers, milkshakes, steak sandwiches and more to zoo guests.
The restaurant will also serve hot dogs and sides such as pierogis, fried pickles, fried mac and cheese and a variety of loaded fries. Geaker’s will be open daily from April 1 through October 31.
Geaker’s is a family-owned restaurant that has been in Bethlehem since 2001.
They also have two food trucks that visit multiple fairs and festivals every weekend in the region.
A Caribbean Noodles stand will bring Yaki Soba noodles and fresh-cut vegetables to the zoo.
The noodles are offered with the choice of two Caribbean style sauces. While they cater to vegans and vegetarians, guests have the option to add teriyaki chicken or island seasoned shrimp to their noodles.
Caribbean Noodles has operated a food truck at fairs and festivals in our region. The food will be made in front of guests from large cooking woks.
Both Geaker’s and Caribbean Noodles will seek to reduce one- time use plastics.
Starting April 1, the zoo will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Love of cars brings returning dealerships back to Lehigh Valley auto show
The Lehigh Valley Auto Show started earlier this week and runs through this weekend.Read More »
- Crews battle Northampton County barn fire
- Cupcake wars benefit local project
- Toomey issues statement on fentanyl
- History's Headlines: Martin Tower to come a tumblin' down
- Lehigh Valley Auto Show offers chance to take car out for virtual spin
- Upper Saucon supervisors to hear plans for proposed development along Route 309
Latest From The Newsroom
- Love of cars brings returning dealerships back to Lehigh Valley auto show
- Cupcake wars benefit local project
- The first weekend of spring starts cool but ends mild with perhaps a light show in between
- Crews battle Northampton County barn fire
- After 50 years, Pit Stop Tavern and Restaurant changing gears
- HBA Restoring Hope Foundation looks ahead to 9th build
- Lehigh Valley Auto Show offers chance to take car out for virtual spin
- Toomey issues statement on fentanyl
- Lehigh University students sound off on free speech rights
- Money Matters: Things worth paying more for