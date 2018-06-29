Giving a helping hand to man's best friend Video

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - At first glance, Danali looks like the perfect, playful pup. But the stray suffers from head trauma for which he's being treated at Bethlehem's Wright Veterinary Medical Center.

Head veterinarian and owner Geoffrey Wright said his office sees a lot of stray dogs come through and most of them are brought in by Salena Anstead.

"The one dog was $8,100 dollars," she said. "We are still paying on that."

Her nonprofit, Because of a Dog, works with area municipalities like Bethlehem, Bethlehem Township and Freemansburg to name a few. The goal is to find and place picked-up strays and pay for the medical costs. Anstead said smaller municipalities don't the have the budget, so the costs for care fall on her.

Her phone is proof of the need with about 3,000 emails and close to 100 texts, nearly all having to do with stray dogs. With the upcoming holiday, Anstead said the problem's bite will soon be bigger than its bark with the Fourth of July and fireworks.

"They will bolt," Anstead said. "Any little spot in the fence, they will crawl under or jump the fence."

Kelly Bauer with the Center for Animal Health and Welfare gets it first hand. About 60 percent of her shelter dogs are strays, including Fred. Suffering from liver failure, he now lives his final days stress free with Bauer.

"I think one of the biggest problems is someone didn't put a micro chip and let them loose," she said. "Then they become everyone's problem."

That includes Amy Gruber. As head of Easton's animal control, she sees the city's intake building consistently full of lost or cast aside canines. And it's hard to place them.

"A lot of shelters and rescues are full," Gruber said. "Unfortunately we do see owner responsibility is a huge impact on the strays and why we see so many."

She adds that dogs not only need to be microchipped but also registered online.

Anstead, who relies on donations to treat those like Danali, remains dogged in her determination to get every last stray off the street. When asked why she's so passionate about her work, Anstead said, "Someone has to be."

Donations to Because of a Dog can be made at the organization's website.