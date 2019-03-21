Godsmack returns to Musikfest for Aug. 9 concert
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Rock band Godsmack is returning to Musikfest for 2019.
The Grammy-nominated group will perform on Aug. 9 at 7 p.m.
Tickets for the concert are $49-$79 and go on sale to the public on March 29 at 10 a.m.
Godsmack first performed at Musikfest in 2017. The band's most recent release is When Legends Rise, which features the #1 rock song "Bulletproof."
