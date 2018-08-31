Grant awarded to expand Northampton County Adult Drug Court
NORTHAMPTON CO., Pa. - Northampton County is receiving a grant to expand programming services for the Northampton County Adult Drug Court.
The $199,974 grant comes from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.
The Drug Court, which was launched in April 2015, emphasizes rehabilitation over punishment.
Participants in the program must achieve and maintain sobriety, earn a GED if they don't already have a high school degree, obtain and maintain full-time employment and meet financial responsibilities.
According to the County of Northampton, it is estimated the drug court saved over $1 million in incarceration costs since its inception.
The drug court has 54 active participants and 15 have already graduated out of the program.
-
