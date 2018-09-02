Great Allentown Fair hits homestretch

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The 166th rendition of the Great Allentown Fair hits the homestretch.

The fair is entering its holiday weekend finale.

One of the fair's popular daily features is the "The Marvelous Mutts Canine Spectacular."

The event showcases the dogs' agility skills as they catch frisbees and work their way through obstacle courses.

Saturday's Grandstand act was "5 Seconds of Summer" with special guest "The Aces."

The fair continues through Labor Day.