Greater Valley YMCA offers free membership to furloughed government employees

The Greater Valley YMCA is offering free one-month memberships to federal employees affected by the current partial federal government shutdown.

The free membership applies to anyone going to the YMCA branches in Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton/Phillipsburg, Nazareth, Suburban North and Slate Belt.

If a government employee is already a YMCA member, their next monthly YMCA membership fee will be waived.

Community members impacted by the shutdown can visit the member services desk at their local YMCA branch with their government-issued ID and furlough letter to take advantage of the benefit.

Branch locations can be found at www.gv-ymca.org.