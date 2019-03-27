Lehigh Valley

Hanover Township honors residents with special days in April

HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Northampton County's Hanover Township Board of Supervisors issued two proclamations Tuesday for outstanding service, and noted a third it proclaimed back on March 12.

The board designated April 18 as Harold B. "Pete" Garland Day in the township. It recognized him for his tireless dedication as a member of the Hanover Township Volunteer Fire Co. #1 and as a charter member of the township's ambulance corps, which was organized 50 years ago in 1969.

Garland served as assistant ambulance captain in 1974 and fire police captain in 1987 and 1995 through 1998. Additionally, he was a fire police first lieutenant from 2006 through 2010 and second lieutenant with the fire police 1986 and 1998. His terms as treasurer of the fire police include the years 1972-73, 1978-82, and 1987 through 2014. Lastly, he was fireman's relief president from 2011 until 2012 and a council member in 1976 for mailing and printing.

The supervisors said Garland should be recognized for his tireless efforts serving the residents and businesses located not only within the township, but surrounding municipalities as well. In addition, he became a life member of the fire company in 1984.

Secondly the board proclaimed April 8 as Eugene H. and Joyce M. Asher Day in the township for the couple's involvement with the Lehigh Little League since 1959 where they initially served as volunteers.
The Ashers also were highly instrumental in the fundraising for and construction of the Lehigh Little League ball fields on Illick's Mill and Schoenersville roads in the township.

Eugene Asher was president of the little league in 1972 and his wife became the president of the ladies' auxiliary the same year.

During their 58 years of involvement with the little league and 35 years with girls' softball, they have had three generations of their family play in the league and have touched the lives of over 25,000 children, according to the official proclamation.

Finally, back on March 12 the supervisors proclaimed March 18 as Joseph A. Moser Day for his 50 years of service also as a member of the Hanover Township Volunteer Fire Co. #1.

Moser is a charter member of the ambulance corps where he served as captain in 1972 and 1973. He also became a life member of the fire company in 1984 and served as fire chief in 1983; assistant chief from 1975 through 1977; second assistant chief in 1974; second vice president from 1990 through 2010; chief engineer from 1995 through 2019; and a trustee since 2011.

The supervisors also remarked on Moser's numerous years of service and his extraordinary amount of devotion, dedication and commitment to the fire company.

