Staffer sickened after opening letter prompts hazmat response in South Whitehall

SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A hazmat team was called to a Diocese of Allentown building in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County Tuesday morning when a staff member was sickened after opening an envelope.

Dispatchers said fire and police crews were called around 11 a.m. to the American Bank building, which houses the bishop's office, on Tilghman Street near the Allentown border.

Diocese spokesperson Matt Kerr said a thick envelope with a letter was opened by an employee at the office. The staff member had some eye and throat irritation after opening the letter and out of abundance of caution, police were called.

Firefighters, police and hazmat crews responded to the scene and evacuated the office.

Officials tested the letter and determined it was safe, but they're not sure why the employee had a reaction, Kerr said.

The scene was cleared a short time later and employees were allowed back inside.