Unknown substance in Lehigh Co. Courthouse determined to be baby powder, officials say

69 News

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Fire Department and a Hazmat team were called to the Lehigh County Courthouse Friday afternoon around 1:20 p.m. after an unknown substance was seen on the floor.

Chemical tests were done on the substance and it was determined to be baby powder.

According to Allentown Fire Department Captain Christopher, hazmat crews sealed off the area, called a shelter in place and set up a decontamination area.

Christopher said a total of 11 people were decontaminated.

One person, who was already feeling ill, was treated by emergency responders due to an abundance of caution.

The scene was wrapping up as of 3 p.m. No one was hurt.