Unknown substance in Lehigh Co. Courthouse determined to be baby powder, officials say
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Fire Department and a Hazmat team were called to the Lehigh County Courthouse Friday afternoon around 1:20 p.m. after an unknown substance was seen on the floor.
Chemical tests were done on the substance and it was determined to be baby powder.
According to Allentown Fire Department Captain Christopher, hazmat crews sealed off the area, called a shelter in place and set up a decontamination area.
Christopher said a total of 11 people were decontaminated.
One person, who was already feeling ill, was treated by emergency responders due to an abundance of caution.
The scene was wrapping up as of 3 p.m. No one was hurt.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Washington Capitals equipment manager brings Stanley Cup home to Allentown
The Washington Capitals equipment manager hoisted the trophy and kissed it in front of his parent's Allentown home.Read More »
- Teen killer scheduled to re-affirm guilty plea in 2006 fatal shooting
- Man who shot trooper on Route 33 gets up to 110 years in prison
- Opening for Billy's Downtown Diner in Easton delayed
- Grant awarded to expand Northampton County Adult Drug Court
- Former Allentown mayor's sentencing postponed
- Unknown substance in Lehigh Co. Courthouse determined to be baby powder, officials say
Latest From The Newsroom
- Man who shot trooper on Route 33 gets up to 110 years in prison
- Fast-falling rain leads to flash flooding in Berks
- Unknown substance in Lehigh Co. Courthouse determined to be baby powder, officials say
- Former Allentown mayor's sentencing postponed
- Updated Washington Capitals equipment manager brings Stanley Cup home to Allentown
- Updated Phillipsburg mayor, council and aide may stop getting paid
- Updated Crews in Hamburg prepare for Taste of Hamburg-er Festival
- Updated Visas denied, attendance low for African business convention
- Updated City council members react to Spencer's guilty verdict
- Updated Teen killer scheduled to re-affirm guilty plea in 2006 fatal shooting