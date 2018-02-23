Lehigh Valley

Hearing on fracking draws dozens, many opposed

Next public hearing will be phone-in

By:

Posted: Feb 23, 2018 12:09 AM EST

Updated: Feb 23, 2018 12:09 AM EST

SCHNECKSVILLE, Pa. - The Delaware River Basin Commission held its last in-person hearing Thursday on a proposed ban on high-volume hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, in the river basin and on other natural gas regulations.

About 30 people, a large number of which voiced support for the ban, spoke at the roughly two-and-a-half-hour hearing. The hearing, the fifth in a series of six, was held at the Lisa Scheller-Wayne Woodman Community Services Center at Lehigh Carbon Community College. 

Retired Lehigh County Court of Common Pleas Judge Bill Ford moderated the hearing on behalf of the Commission.

Hydraulic fracturing is a process whereby a combination of water, sand and chemicals is injected into a wellbore to create cracks in rock formations so that natural gas and shale contained within the rocks flow more freely and are easier to extract.

The proposed rules would prohibit high-volume hydraulic fracturing in the Delaware River Basin. HVHF refers to using a combined total of 300,000 or more gallons of water during all stages in a well completion.

The new regulations would also require the Commission’s approval for the exportation from the basin of any rate or volume of surface water, groundwater, treated wastewater or mine drainage water for hydraulic fracturing outside the basin.

Current rules require the Commission to review proposed exports of water only when they involve an average of 100,000 gallons per day or more over a three-day period. 

Under the proposed regulations, the Commission would also need to approve any bid to import wastewater into the basin or treat and discharge any wastewater within the basin created from outside fracking projects.

The commission currently only needs to review importations of wastewater when they involve a daily average rate of 50,000 gallons per day or more over a three-day period. 

Any water treated within the basin would be required, under the proposed rules, to be treated only at a centralized waste treatment facility.

The regulations forbid the Commission from approving the discharge of treated water within the basin unless the project sponsor identifies the proposed source of the wastewater. 

The project sponsor would also need to submit a treatability study prepared by a professional engineer licensed in the state in which the treatment and discharge facilities are located.

Many of those who spoke at the meeting said they wanted nothing less than a complete ban on fracking and did not want companies to be allowed to import wastewater into the basin or to remove water from the basin for use in projects outside the basin at all.

Donald Miles, a member of the board of the Lehigh Valley branch of the state Sierra Club, said he supported the ban on fracking but not the allowance of importation of wastewater and extraction of water from the basin for fracking outside the area, regardless of whether the Commission would need to review a proposed project.

Banning high-volume fracking but not the importation of wastewater or extraction of basin water would be akin to declaring that cars are dangerous but saying the “exhaust is okay,” Miles said.

Joseph Hoffman, who for 15 years worked with the Wildlands Conservancy, suggested that the Commission hold a youth forum where it hears the opinions of school students.

Younger people have not “been well-represented” at previous hearings, and “those people need to be heard,” Hoffman said. 

He had visited several schools in the state and has learned that young people are aware of the effects of fracking on water resources and are concerned about them, Hoffman said. 

Beth Kelley of New York City said that only a permanent ban on fracking would protect the basin from the natural gas industry. The “so-called” public input process by the DRBC has not included any public hearings in any of the other river basin states but Pennsylvania, Kelley said. 

Jodi Roggi said there should be a total ban on fracking because it creates “too much potential” for groundwater contamination.

Northampton County Commissioner Tara Zrinsky said that society should transition from using fossil fuels such as natural gas and look for ways to use renewable energy such as wind, solar and hydro power. 

People should stand up and say that they “don’t need this dirty energy anymore,” Zrinsky said.

Stephanie Catarino Wissman, the executive director of Associated Petroleum Industries of Pennsylvania, said that several studies by government agencies and academic institutions show that natural gas production does not lead to widespread effects on the quality of drinking water resources. 

Oil and gas production supports many jobs in the state, Wissman said. 

Blayne Diacont, a water resource officer in the natural gas industry, maintained that industries do all they can to ensure they are “good stewards of the environment.”

The DRBC, in announcing the hearing in a release in early January, also said that it was extending the period for written comments from the public on the proposed regulations from Feb. 28 to March 30.

The DRBC will conduct a public hearing by telephone from 1:30 to 3:30 on March 6.

The commissioners will vote on the proposed regulations at an upcoming meeting after considering all the public’s comments.

The commission consists of the four basin state governors — New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware -- and the Division Engineer of the North Atlantic Division of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
 

Continue Reading

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

This Week's Circulars

STORMCENTER UPDATE

There is 1 closing or delay active.

WEATHER ALERT

There are 2 areas under alert.   DETAILS >>>

Lehigh Valley News

Allentown Hourly Forecast

01:39 AM

  • ENE 8 mph
  • -1°
  • 86%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Lehigh Valley Regional

Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski back on the stand
69 News

Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski back on the stand

Allentown Council OKs more off-campus housing in West End

Allentown Council OKs more off-campus housing in West End

Spring-Ford girls get the better of Boyertown in District I game

Spring-Ford girls get the better of Boyertown in District I game

DeSales to play for both conference titles; Moravian men advance to finals

DeSales to play for both conference titles; Moravian men advance to finals

Nazareth, Emmaus boys advance to District 11-6A quarterfinals

Nazareth, Emmaus boys advance to District 11-6A quarterfinals

Varone's hat trick lifts Phantoms in comeback win at Utica
69 News

Varone's hat trick lifts Phantoms in comeback win at Utica

Allentown committee discusses off-campus housing

Allentown committee discusses off-campus housing

ASD holds community forum on school safety

ASD holds community forum on school safety

Jack-knifed tractor trailer snarls traffic on I-78 westbound
69 News

Jack-knifed tractor trailer snarls traffic on I-78 westbound

Pawlowski testifies he had no idea city vendors hired his campaign manager
69 News

Pawlowski testifies he had no idea city vendors hired his campaign manager

Pietrobon named head football coach at ACCHS

Pietrobon named head football coach at ACCHS

Mayor Ed Pawlowski takes stand in jovial mood, says 'not guilty'
69 News

Mayor Ed Pawlowski takes stand in jovial mood, says 'not guilty'

Warm weather impacts summertime-based businesses

Warm weather impacts summertime-based businesses

Sands Bethlehem casino bid invalidated by Pa. Gaming Control Board

Sands Bethlehem casino bid invalidated by Pa. Gaming Control Board

Mini van crashes into pole outside Luis Ramos Elementary
69 News

Mini van crashes into pole outside Luis Ramos Elementary

Frack ban hearing to be held for public at LCCC

Frack ban hearing to be held for public at LCCC

Easton Main Street Initiatives moves location

Easton Main Street Initiatives moves location

Nazareth pair plead guilty in rape of unconscious woman

Nazareth pair plead guilty in rape of unconscious woman

Home visits to be administered by police after Naloxone revival

Home visits to be administered by police after Naloxone revival

Allentown Mayor Pawlowski takes the stand, denies involvement in pay-to-play scheme
69 News

Allentown Mayor Pawlowski takes the stand, denies involvement in pay-to-play scheme

Sands Bethlehem submits winning bid to build mini-casino in Mercer County
69 News

Sands Bethlehem submits winning bid to build mini-casino in Mercer County

GOP leaders to seek halt to Pennsylvania congressional map
69 News

GOP leaders to seek halt to Pennsylvania congressional map

New options available for cancer prevention, treatment

New options available for cancer prevention, treatment

Allentown mayor takes stand in his federal corruption trial
69 News

Allentown mayor takes stand in his federal corruption trial

Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski expected to testify Wednesday in corruption trial
69 News

Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski expected to testify Wednesday in corruption trial

Easton Area parents concerned about school safety

Easton Area parents concerned about school safety

Allentown residents enthusiastic about new school
69 News

Allentown residents enthusiastic about new school

Bethlehem amending its zoning laws

Bethlehem amending its zoning laws

Allentown Council delays vote on Pawlowski picks, gets malware brief

Allentown Council delays vote on Pawlowski picks, gets malware brief

2 injured in Allentown hit-and-run
69 News

2 injured in Allentown hit-and-run

LCCC closes all campuses due to security threat; Classes to resume Wednesday

LCCC closes all campuses due to security threat; Classes to resume Wednesday

Outraged homeowners begin legal challenge against FERC, PennEast pipeline

Outraged homeowners begin legal challenge against FERC, PennEast pipeline

New surprises in store for Lehigh Valley Auto Show

New surprises in store for Lehigh Valley Auto Show

Local students rally for change after Florida school shooting

Local students rally for change after Florida school shooting

WWII veteran laid to rest in Bethlehem

WWII veteran laid to rest in Bethlehem

Residents fight for their land against PennEast pipeline

Residents fight for their land against PennEast pipeline

Early end Tuesday to testimony in Allentown pay-to-play trial

Early end Tuesday to testimony in Allentown pay-to-play trial

Allentown council wants answers on city's recent malware attack

Allentown council wants answers on city's recent malware attack

Second Harvest Food Bank receives $36K donation
69 News

Second Harvest Food Bank receives $36K donation

Allentown investigates city malware breach

Allentown investigates city malware breach

Behind-the-scenes preview of the 2018 Greater Lehigh Valley Auto Show

Behind-the-scenes preview of the 2018 Greater Lehigh Valley Auto Show

National student walkout planned for March 14 to protest gun violence

National student walkout planned for March 14 to protest gun violence

'We're not joking around here, Ed' and other tidbits heard in pay-to-play trial
69 News

'We're not joking around here, Ed' and other tidbits heard in pay-to-play trial

Styx, Joan Jett to headline Musikfest opening night

Styx, Joan Jett to headline Musikfest opening night

Pay-to-play defense witnesses testify mayor not directly involved in bidding process

Pay-to-play defense witnesses testify mayor not directly involved in bidding process

What the new congressional map means for the Lehigh Valley
69 News

What the new congressional map means for the Lehigh Valley

Upper Macungie police use donation for child ID kits

Upper Macungie police use donation for child ID kits

Bethlehem Township updating ordinances
69 News

Bethlehem Township updating ordinances

History's Headlines: This old house finds a new life

History's Headlines: This old house finds a new life

Mental health professionals say open communication is key

Mental health professionals say open communication is key