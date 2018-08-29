Heat helps Lehigh County farmers after rainy summer

HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - A late August heat appearance contained many people indoors, as temperatures soared into the 90s, but the late heat was a welcome guest for area farmers.

The summer's wet weather has been unfavorable for several crops, including cantaloupe, tomatoes and hay.

"Growing season's been very difficult this year," said David Fink at Heidel Hollow Farm in Heidelberg Township, Lehigh County.

Typically, Fink is able to get four complete cuts of hay. This year, he'll be lucky to get three good ones.

Hay needs to be free of moisture to cut and pack.

"We lost a consecutive four weeks. We couldn't bail a single thing of hay because of rain," Fink said.

Fink and his crew braved the uncomfortable heat to try and catch up for time.

"We have to hustle," Fink said.

At 67 years old, Fink has a long history of farming. He's been doing it his entire life.

While they say time may slow you down, he's found that the advancement of technology has sped things up.

"If I had to do it the old fashioned way, I couldn't do it," Fink said.

Plus, air-conditioned driving compartments don't hurt either.