Lehigh Valley

Heat wave impacts students in schools with no air conditioning

By:

Posted: Sep 05, 2018 10:46 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 05, 2018 10:47 PM EDT

Heat wave impacts students in schools with no air conditioning

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - If you ask students at Harrison-Morton Middle School how their first week is going, you'll probably hear something like this: "Hot, very very hot, super duper hot," said Buster, a 7th grader at Harrison-Morton Middle School.

"It's like I'm in the desert," said Victor, a 6th grader at Harrison-Morton Middle School.

Harrison-Morton Middle School is one of the Allentown School District's buildings without air conditioning.

"It's hot. You don't want to do your work. You just want to sleep," said Buster.

With temperatures blazing into the 90s, the district is having a hard time keeping students and staff cool.

An Allentown School District spokesperson says child nutrition services delivered water bottles to hot classrooms and 100 fans were distributed to rooms upon teachers' requests, but students say the fans aren't enough.

"It's so hot, I barely get the breeze from the fans," said Victor.

The heat wave is also impacting students at Dodd Elementary, leaving some parents hot and bothered.

"It's just concerning as a parent that that's their learning environment and that doesn't promote learning at all," said parent Jillian Giandomenico. 

Giandomenico has a 3rd grader and a 5th grader at Dodd and says the hot classrooms not only make her kids uncomfortable, but also sick.

"They come home from school with headaches. Today, one of them had a bloody nose twice during school from the heat," said Giandomenico.

While students are allowed to bring their own fans and water bottles, kids and parents agree all classrooms need air conditioning. 

"They put more air in it or an air conditioner there's only like two cool rooms," said Victor.

"I wish I could just stay home with them and provide the air conditioning and you know the atmosphere that they need," said Giandomenico. 

