Hellertown police allege borough employee reported to work on Oxy

HELLERTOWN, Pa. - A Hellertown borough employee is facing drug charges after allegedly showing up for work early Thursday morning under the influence of Oxycontin.

Police charged Lance R. Eure, of Oakhurst Drive in Upper Saucon Township, with possession with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana possession after finding drugs and a scale inside his pickup truck. District Judge Roger Mege arraigned the 59-year-old Thursday afternoon, setting bail at $100,000.

Hellertown police reported to the Gristmill parking lot at 150 Walnut St. shortly after 5 a.m. to investigate allegations against a borough employee on the garbage crew, according to court records. Authorities said they received information that the employee used methamphetamine and operated a borough vehicle under the influence of Oxycodone, according to records.

After Eure stepped out of his GMC pickup, an officer began questioning him about his alleged drug use and possession. Eure allegedly told police that he did take an Oxycontin before coming to work Thursday morning.

Police said a field test revealed Eure may have been under the influence. A follow-up test by another police department confirmed Eure was allegedly under the influence of a narcotic. He was taken to the hospital for a blood draw.

The pickup was impounded, and authorities said they found inside the truck a pill bottle containing pot, 30 grams of meth, a digital scale under the driver’s seat and plastic baggies on the dashboard.

Eure failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 20.