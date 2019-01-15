Here Come The Mummies, tributes to Billy Joel and Eagles coming to SteelStacks

69 News

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Here Come The Mummies, the high-energy funk band hailing from Nashville, Tenn., and tributes to Billy Joel and The Eagles are among the five new performances announced for the ArtsQuest Center at SteelStacks.

Tickets for Here Come The Mummies go on sale Fri., Jan. 18, 10 a.m.

Tickets for all other performances go on sale Tues., Jan. 22, 10 a.m., to ArtsQuest Members and Fri., Jan. 25, 10 a.m., to the public at www.steelstacks.org and 610-332-3378.

Musikfest Café favorites Here Come The Mummies return to SteelStacks April 18, 7:30 p.m. to present "terrifying funk from beyond the grave." Made up of eight disguised rockers rumored to be otherwise famous musicians, Here Come The Mummies puts on a live show like no other, all while dressed as 5,000-year-old Egyptian mummies.

The band has performed with P-Funk, Al Green, Mavis Staples, KC and the Sunshine Band and Cheap Trick; rocked Super Bowl Village and "The Bob and Tom Show;" played festivals like Summer Camp, Common Ground, Voodoo Fest, Suwannee Hulawee and Riverbend; and sold tickets by the thousands across North America.

Tickets for the show are $20-$30.

The complete list of newly announced shows is:

An Eric Clapton Retrospective Performed by the Craig Thatcher Band March 8, 7:30 p.m.

Musikfest Café presented by Yuengling

Tickets: $20-$25 advance, $25 day of show

Cunningham & Associates Ft. the Music of Bruce Springsteen and The Rolling Stones March 14, 7:30 p.m.

Musikfest Café presented by Yuengling

Tickets: $10-$12 advance, $12-$14 day of show

Here Come The Mummies

April 18, 7:30 p.m.

Musikfest Café presented by Yuengling

Tickets: $20-$30

The Stranger - A Tribute to Billy Joel

Dec. 13, 7:30 p.m.

Musikfest Café presented by Yuengling

Tickets: $25

Eaglemania - The World's Greatest Eagles Tribute Band

Dec. 27 & 28, 7:30 p.m.

Musikfest Café presented by Yuengling

Tickets: $29-$35

The ArtsQuest Center at SteelStacks is located at 101 Founders Way, Bethlehem.