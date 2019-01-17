High on meth, police allege man tries to break into Bethlehem home
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Authorities allege that a Lower Saucon Township man high on meth scaled a 6-foot wooden fence in the early-morning hours and tried to break into a Carlton Avenue home.
Bethlehem police responded to the 400 block of Carlton Avenue shortly after 4:30 a.m. Dec. 27 to investigate an attempted break-in. The homeowner told police that she heard someone trying to open her back door.
When she investigated the noise, she spotted a man in a blue sweatshirt later identified as Kyle R. Evans climbing over the 6-foot high fence in her backyard, according to court records. She reported seeing Evans get behind the wheel of a white Honda Accord and drive away, according to records.
Police said they found the car a short distance away at Summit Street and Carlton Avenue. A “hyperactive” Evans was behind the wheel with the keys in the ignition and a blue sweatshirt in the passenger seat.
Evans – whose eyes were dilated – told officers that he was expecting them since he knew the victim took a picture of his license plate as he drove away. Police said the homeowner identified Evans as the man climbing her fence.
He allegedly admitted to trespassing and trying to get into the victim’s house. Evans also allegedly admitted to using methamphetamine that night. A blood test would later confirm the presence of meth and amphetamine in his system.
Police charged Evans, of Knollwood Road, with a felony count of criminal trespass. He also faces two counts of DUI and single counts of loitering and prowling and defiant trespass.
District Judge Nancy Matos Gonzalez arraigned the 30-year-old Tuesday afternoon, setting bail at $50,000. He failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 24.
