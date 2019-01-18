High school student running for Bethlehem School Board

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The race for Bethlehem school board just got interesting.

An unconventional candidate is throwing his hat into the ring, and the incumbent said that's a good thing.

Freedom High school senior Kyle Miceli is not your average student.

"As an 18-year-old I am going to be the driving force here for new ideas," Micelli said.

Miceli may be graduating in May, but says he wants to stay in the district as a school board member.

Miceli says he's going to run for the office.

And has a four-tier platform of making schools safer, more competitive, and motivational for students and teachers all while protecting taxpayer investments.

"We have a $300 million budget in the school district and we need to make sure that that is going toward students and we need to make sure that we're finding the right priorities," Micelli said.

Three-term school board director Eugene McKeon is the incumbent in this race.

McKeon said Miceli's campaign is "interesting. It is somewhat unusual."

McKeon said while he is supportive of Miceli, he's not sure the public is aware just how much work goes into being on the school board.

He says in the last 12 years, he has dealt with complicated financial and governmental issues, while keeping an eye on student education.

He says Miceli's candidacy could be an indicator the district is doing something right.

"We challenged him enough that he wants to do something positive," McKeon said.

Both candidates have yet to file.

McKeon said he is still undecided about another term.

Miceli says he's already talking to students, teachers and staff in order to make sure if elected, he knows what the district needs.