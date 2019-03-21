Hundreds attend Lehigh Valley Auto Show Preview Gala

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The 22nd annual 2019 Lehigh Valley Auto Show got off to a star-studded start Wednesday night at Lehigh University.

The Preview Gala welcomed organizers and participants to the four-day event. There were hundreds of people getting a chance to see all the latest cars these manufacturers have to offer.

WFMZ's own Melanie Falcon emceed the event which started inside Stabler Arena and spanned to all four sites around Lehigh University's campus.

Local car dealers Andrew Wright of Vinart Dealerships and Joseph Bennett of Bennett Auto Group say the Lehigh Valley Auto Show is all about the local community.

"It's great for our business. It's great for Lehigh Valley residents to be able to see all these great brands," Wright said.

"Just seeing all the cars and the excitement of children and whole families coming to see these automobiles for the first time and going maybe I'd like to check that out when I'm ready for a new car," Bennett said.

Sam Borrelli is the president of the Greater Lehigh Valley Auto Dealers Association, which donated $25,000 to St. Luke's University Health Network for the hospital's new children's facility.

"When parents go in there and their children can put smiles on their faces it warms everyone's heart," Borrelli said.

One of the many perks about the auto show is every dollar that comes in goes back out to the public.

And with all the preview event's behind us, it's time to put the key in the ignition and start this year's auto show.

Doors open Thursday morning at 10 a.m.