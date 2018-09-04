I-78 eastbound reopens after overturned tractor trailer

WEISENBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Interstate 78 eastbound has reopened after a tractor trailer overturned Monday evening.

The crash has been cleared between Exit 40 - PA 737 and Exit 45 - PA 863, according to a tweet from 511PA Statewide.

The tractor trailer had overturned after running off Interstate 78 eastbound near New Smithville Road. Both lanes were closed as a result of the accident.

The driver was trapped in the vehicle but emergency responders were able to get the person out and on the way to the hospital, according to a 69 News crew member on scene.

There is no word on the severity of the driver's injuries, but the driver was conscious.