I-78 eastbound reopens after overturned tractor trailer
WEISENBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Interstate 78 eastbound has reopened after a tractor trailer overturned Monday evening.
The crash has been cleared between Exit 40 - PA 737 and Exit 45 - PA 863, according to a tweet from 511PA Statewide.
CLEARED: Crash on I-78 eastbound between Exit 40 - PA 737 and Exit 45 - PA 863.— 511PA Statewide (@511PAStatewide) September 4, 2018
The tractor trailer had overturned after running off Interstate 78 eastbound near New Smithville Road. Both lanes were closed as a result of the accident.
The driver was trapped in the vehicle but emergency responders were able to get the person out and on the way to the hospital, according to a 69 News crew member on scene.
There is no word on the severity of the driver's injuries, but the driver was conscious.
