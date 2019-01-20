Ice causing problems in Northampton County

According to Northampton County Communications, ice is causing problems in some places.

Route 191 (Bangor Road) is closed between Brookshill Road and Breidinger Road in Plainfield Township.

Also, power outages caused by equipment problems due to ice are being reported as well. According to FirstEnergy Storm Center, between 20 and 100 customers are without power in the area.

In Washington Township, between 101 and 500 are without power in the Ackermansville section.