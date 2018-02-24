Indivisible Berks Holds Rally in Support of Unions in Preparation of Major Supreme Court Case SCOTUS on unions Video

BOYERTOWN, Pa. - On Monday, the U-S Supreme Court will hear one of its biggest cases of the year involving unions and the organizations' ability to collect dues from members.

The case could have a nationwide impact, including right here in Pennsylvania.

On Saturday morning, local groups rallied in Boyertown in support of unions.

On the corner of Reading and Philadelphia avenues in Boyertown, Indivisible Berks hosted a working people's day of action, one of hundreds taking place across the country this weekend.

"We're here to stand up for working people," Jane Palmer said.

Palmer is a volunteer with Indivisible Berks, an organization dedicated to making sure elected officials represent everyone including those who are most vulnerable. She says her's and others' way of living is under attack due to a case the US Supreme Court will hear on Monday, Janus v. AFSCME.

"It's part of a broad side attack on working people," Palmer said.

The case involves Mark Janus, an Illinois state employee who is being forced to pay fees to the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees but did not want to join the union.

Janus argues that public union spending is politically-motivated, and he should not be forced to subsidize it through union dues.

Palmer said she's worried a victory for Janus could be a step towards making Pennslyvania a right to work state.

"Right to work is exactly the opposite of what it says. Right to work means right to work for pittance," Palmer said.

Joining Indivisible Berks today included the Pennsylvania State Education Association and Make The Roads PA among others.

Bryan Sanguinito is the President of the PSEA's Eastern Region, who represents 19,000 school teachers.

"Working people have created America to be the great place that it is and it will continue to be great as long as we have the opportunity (to) unionize," Sanguinito said.

How the case plays out and what it means for the rest of the country remains to be seen. Meanwhile, Saturday's demonstration shows some are not waiting for the court's decision to fight for their rights.