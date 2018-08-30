Investigation tabled for 2 suspicious Easton fires

69 News

EASTON, Pa. - The investigation into two suspicious fires in Easton has been tabled for now.

According to Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Arnold, the fires are still suspicious because of their proximity to each other.

As of Aug. 30, the cause of the fires is undetermined, but the investigation remains open.

The two vehicle fires were reported in Easton on Monday, Aug. 20.

The first involved a vehicle located in a parking spot on the corner of Lehigh Street and South 10th Street. The fire was reported at 8:30 p.m.

The second fire was to the rear of 924 Lehigh Street and was reported at 1:30 a.m. The vehicle was not in service and had been parked for several years in a garage that had no roll up doors.

The second fire damaged the garage and buildings surrounding it.

According to Arnold, vehicle fires are difficult to investigate.

Because of their close proximity, Arnold declared the fires suspicious.