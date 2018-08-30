Investigation tabled for 2 suspicious Easton fires
EASTON, Pa. - The investigation into two suspicious fires in Easton has been tabled for now.
According to Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Arnold, the fires are still suspicious because of their proximity to each other.
As of Aug. 30, the cause of the fires is undetermined, but the investigation remains open.
The two vehicle fires were reported in Easton on Monday, Aug. 20.
The first involved a vehicle located in a parking spot on the corner of Lehigh Street and South 10th Street. The fire was reported at 8:30 p.m.
The second fire was to the rear of 924 Lehigh Street and was reported at 1:30 a.m. The vehicle was not in service and had been parked for several years in a garage that had no roll up doors.
The second fire damaged the garage and buildings surrounding it.
According to Arnold, vehicle fires are difficult to investigate.
Because of their close proximity, Arnold declared the fires suspicious.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
LVPC discusses state solar plan
Members of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission (LVPC) discussed the state's future solar plans Thursday.Read More »
- Easton student athletes read to elementary kids
- Former Allentown mayor seeks to remain free on bail during appeal
- Doctors see increase of Lyme disease cases in Lehigh Valley
- Allentown NAACP issues travel advisory, South Whitehall Twp. responds
- City Center Allentown partners with Central Elementary School
- 5,000 people sign online petition asking for resignation of U.S. Bishops
Latest From The Newsroom
- Jury: Ex-Reading mayor guilty of all counts in bribery trial
- Updated Easton student athletes read to elementary kids
- Allentown NAACP issues travel advisory, South Whitehall Twp. responds
- Probation officer ID'd as victim of fatal crash in Berks
- Updated Council reactions to Vaughn Spencer verdict
- Updated LVPC discusses state solar plan
- Flood cleanup helpline to close
- Former Allentown mayor seeks to remain free on bail during appeal
- Reading couple finds alternatives for plastic straws
- Doctors see increase of Lyme disease cases in Lehigh Valley