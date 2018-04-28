Jim Thorpe community rallies behind Tyler Kowatch
Tyler needs a new heart.
JIM THORPE, Pa. - The Jim Thorpe community in Carbon County is rallying around a local teen in need of a heart transplant.
On Friday night the streets of the borough were lit brighter than usual for a luminary walk in support of Tyler Kowatch.
Tyler is a senior at Jim Thorpe Area High School.
He was born with a severe heart condition and is currently at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia awaiting a transplant.
"He's in a life-threatening situation so anyway we can help, that's what we're trying to do. Businesses around here are donating part of their revenues towards Tyler and his family," explained volunteer Evan Beers.
Family and friends say Tyler has been a fighter his whole life. Tyler had three open heart surgeries by the time he turned three years old.
A GoFundMe page has been started to help Tyler and his family.
